Canada Housing Starts Slow in January to 207,968

02/08/2019 | 09:07am EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts slowed in January but came in above market expectations amid continued weakness in single-detached starts.

Housing starts for January came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 207,968 units, down 2.7% from a slightly revised 213,630 units in December, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday. Market expectations were for annualized starts to reach 205,000 in January, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The trend measure, or a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts, was 208,131 in January, compared with 207,171 in the previous month.

CIBC World Markets economist Royce Mendes said the firm continues to expect a slower pace for building activity this year compared with 2018, "given the dampening effects of stricter mortgage rules and higher interest rates."

CMHC's January report said urban housing starts dropped 2.1%, to 190,912 units. Multi-unit urban starts, which includes condominiums, increased by 0.7%, to 146,353 units, while single-detached starts in urban centers decreased by 10.4%, to 44,559.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17,056 units.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

