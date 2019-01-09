Canada Housing Starts Slowed in December

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts slowed in December but came in above market expectations, as weakness in the Vancouver, British Columbia market was offset by gains in central Canada.

Housing starts for December came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 213,419 units, down 4.8% from an upwardly revised 224,349 units in November, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Wednesday. Market expectations were for annualized starts to reach 205,500, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The trend measure, or a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts, was 206,981, down from 212,338 in the previous month and the fifth decline in six months.

CMHC said total annual housing starts in 2018 fell from 2017 levels, as lower single-detached starts more than offset a slight increase in multifamily starts this year. "Nonetheless, total housing starts remain elevated when compared to historical averages," the agency's chief economist, Bob Dugan, said in a release. Data indicate annual housing starts topped 200,000 in nine months in 2018.

CIBC World Markets said the firm still expects demand for new housing to decelerate in 2019 because of higher interest rates and tougher rules governing mortgage financing. "But the recent momentum combined with the decent readings on building permits suggest that housing construction could hold up in the near-term," it said.

On a regional basis, CMHC said housing starts trended lower in Vancouver in December, down 11% from a year ago. Prices have softened in Vancouver after years of buildup, after federal and local authorities introduced measures to cool housing demand. Meanwhile, housing starts in Toronto climbed 6% in December from a year ago, on strong demand for apartment units. Cities around the Toronto area also reported strong housing construction.

CMHC's December report indicated urban starts fell 5.8% in December to 194,594 units. Multiple urban starts, incorporating apartments and condominiums, decreased 6.8% to 144,728units in December.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 18,825 units.

