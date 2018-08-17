Canada Inflation Rate Nears Seven-Year High in July -- 2nd Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Headline inflation in Canada reached a near seven-year high in July, led by higher prices for gasoline and air transportation.

At the same time, core inflation remained roughly stable in the month.

Canada's consumer-price index rose 3.0% on a year-over-year basis in July, Statistics Canada said Friday, following a 2.5% rise in the previous month. Market expectations were for an increase of 2.5%, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The last time headline inflation advanced at a pace of 3.0% or higher was in September 2011, when it rose 3.2% year over year.

On a month-over-month basis, prices rose 0.5% in July, after advancing a revised 0.2% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the July report indicated that underlying, or core, inflation edged up slightly from the previous month. Underlying prices rose in a range from 1.9% to 2.1%, based on the three preferred gauges used by the Bank of Canada for an average of 2.0%. Canada's central bank sets policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation.

CIBC World Markets economist Andrew Grantham said the main surprise in Friday's inflation report was the increase in costs outside of food and energy, such as air transportation and travel tours. Some of those gains may be temporary, he said, because the categories tend to be volatile.

While the headline inflation data could fuel speculation about a possible Bank of Canada rate increase in September, several economists said they continue to expect the next rate rise to come in October since underlying inflation remains on target.

Friday's inflation report "barely moves the needle" for the central bank's September policy meeting, said BMO Capital Markets economist Benjamin Reitzes. "It's going to take more than one month of elevated inflation to convince the [Bank of Canada] that inflation is poised to accelerate," he said.

After years at ultralow levels, the Bank of Canada has been gradually raising the key interest rate since mid-2017, most recently bringing it to 1.50% in July.

The inflation report suggests that retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. steel, aluminum and dozens of consumer items beginning July 1 didn't play a significant role in the annual increase in July headline inflation. The new Canadian duties were a response to U.S. metals tariffs imposed on Canada in June.

Statistics Canada said Friday it estimates Canada's tariffs will have no more than a 0.07 percentage point impact on annual consumer-price increases, "which may cause a decimal place increase in the posted [consumer-price index] change during a limited period of time."

Higher energy prices were the biggest contributor to the rise in annual inflation in July, moving 14.2% higher compared with the same month last year. Consumer prices for gasoline were up 25.4% and prices for fuel oil and other fuels rose 28.1% on a one-year basis.

Transportation prices, which include gasoline, rose 8.1% in July, and the price of services rose 3.2% year over year, led by higher prices for air transportation and travel tours.

