Canada Inflation Unexpectedly Accelerated in December -- Update

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Inflation in Canada unexpectedly accelerated in December as steeper costs for phone services and food offset lower gasoline prices, pushing up the average inflation rate for all of 2018 to the highest level in seven years.

Canada's consumer-price index rose 2% on a year-over-year basis in December, Statistics Canada said Friday, after a 1.7% rise in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 1.7% gain, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

For all of 2018, CPI rose 2.3%, following gains of 1.6% in 2017 and 1.4% in 2016. Last year's increase was the biggest since 2011, the data agency said, and coincided with strong job growth and a pickup in wages in the first half of 2018.

The Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying inflation were unchanged compared with the previous month, with the average annual gain for the three core-inflation measures holding firm at 1.9%. Canada's central bank sets rate policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation.

As expected, gasoline prices declined sharply in December, down 8.6%, marking a second straight monthly decrease. The downward pressure on energy prices had economists penciling little change in inflation compared with the prior month.

The December report, though, indicated prices other than gasoline shot up.

Statistics Canada said services inflation -- which covers items such as haircuts, telecommunications, and legal fees -- surged 3.5% in December from a year ago, the fastest gain in over a decade. Food prices rose 2.9%, the biggest one-year gain in nearly three years. Meanwhile, CPI excluding gasoline rose 2.5% in December, or the largest 12-month gain in over four years.

Still, the December report is unlikely to push the Bank of Canada off its wait-and-see approach.

In a rate decision this month, in which it kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, the Bank of Canada said the recent drop in oil prices would materially impact the outlook for growth in 2019, and result in slightly slower inflation than previously forecast. Nevertheless, it said the policy rate would need to climb over time, to a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, to achieve its inflation target, and future moves would largely depend on data.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, Canada's CPI rose 0.2% in December.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com