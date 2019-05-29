Log in
Canada Introduces Legislation to Ratify North American Trade Pact

05/29/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's Liberal government on Wednesday introduced legislation that would ratify the revised version of the North American free-trade pact, moving ahead less than two weeks after the Trump administration lifted tariffs on the country's steel and aluminum exports.

The announcement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Ottawa on Thursday to discuss the trade treaty, now referred to as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It is intended to replace Nafta, or the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Trump criticized as flawed and in need of improvement.

"With the tariffs now lifted, the members of this house can now move to begin the ratification process of the new Nafta," Mr. Trudeau said in a statement in Canada's legislature.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S., according to trade data. Canadian officials linked ratification to the removal of metals tariffs.

Earlier this week, Canada's legislature passed by a wide margin, 255-47, a government motion that formally kick-started the ratification process. The support to get a ratified trade pact exists, but the government has been coy about when a vote would be called.

Mr. Trudeau and others have said Canada wants to move "in tandem" with the U.S. and Mexico. The timing of ratification in Congress remains uncertain, as the Trump administration will require support from a sizable number of Democrats. An increasingly personal clash between Mr. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has raised questions about whether the two can collaborate on legislation.

In Mexico, there is no clear timeline for ratification from that country's senate, but the process is widely expected to be smooth and get multipartisan support.

Ratification of the trade agreement in Canada could be complicated by this fall's election. The legislature is scheduled to end its current session late next month, with lawmakers and political aides expected to begin preparations for the Oct. 21 national election.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

