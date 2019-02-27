Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada January inflation rate rises 1.4 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 08:43am EST
People shop for tomatoes in the family owned farm

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in January was 1.4 percent, down from a 2.0 percent increase in December, as energy costs declined and growth in the price of services slowed, Statistics Canada data indicated on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the rate would be 1.5 percent. The step back from the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target underscores market expectations that imminent interest rate hikes are off the table.

The Bank of Canada has raised rates five times since July 2017, though Governor Stephen Poloz indicated last week that while interest rates need to move up into a neutral range, he was in no rush to resume monetary tightening.

Energy costs declined 6.9 percent in January compared to the previous year, driven by a 14.2 percent fall in gasoline prices.

Service costs were up 2.7 percent, though down from 3.5 percent in December as transitory pressures eased, Statistics Canada said.

The Bank of Canada's three core inflation measures were unchanged, with CPI common, which the bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, at 1.9 percent.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aVERITONE : reg; Announces Agreement to Deliver One-Two Combo for Golden Boy Promotions With Core™ and Digital Media Hub™
BU
08:50aZimbabwe sold up to $20 million to banks for trade on new forex platform - sources
RE
08:50aVolkswagen deepens cloud computing partnership with Microsoft
RE
08:50aYou don't need a PhD anymore to read Fed's statements
RE
08:46aCanada Annual Inflation Rises 1.4% In January
DJ
08:45aJerome Powell to Address House Financial Services Committee
DJ
08:43aCanada January inflation rate rises 1.4 percent
RE
08:36aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Trump loses against Dems and gets mad at lawyer comments, Brexit delay increasingly likely
08:28aOil gains as OPEC defies Trump and sticks to supply cuts
RE
08:28aOil gains as OPEC defies Trump and sticks to supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF : Nivea maker warns of margin threat as niche brands disrupt industry
2BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
3Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.