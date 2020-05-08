Canada March Building Permits Decline Sharply in March

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits issued by municipalities fell sharply in March as regional governments introduced new restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The total value of building permits in March fell 13.2% to a seasonally adjusted 7.40 billion Canadian dollars (US$5.28 billion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued fell 11.4%.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit does not guarantee that construction is imminent.

The value of residential permits fell 13.1% in March, to C$4.62 billion. Nonresidential permits declined 13.3%, to C$2.78 billion.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com