Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada March Building Permits Decline Sharply in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 09:55am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits issued by municipalities fell sharply in March as regional governments introduced new restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The total value of building permits in March fell 13.2% to a seasonally adjusted 7.40 billion Canadian dollars (US$5.28 billion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued fell 11.4%.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit does not guarantee that construction is imminent.

The value of residential permits fell 13.1% in March, to C$4.62 billion. Nonresidential permits declined 13.3%, to C$2.78 billion.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aEXPLAINER : Why 14.7% unemployment rate doesn't capture the true state of the coronavirus economy
RE
10:09aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series II-Issue Price
PU
10:08aCanada Sets Fresh Job-Loss Record in April -- Update
DJ
10:00aCanada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage
RE
09:57aTreasury Yields Rise After Jobs Report
DJ
09:55aCanada March Building Permits Decline Sharply in March
DJ
09:49aSUSTAINABLE FOOD LAB : Keeping Change Moving When Everything Stops
PU
09:48aOil heads for another weekly gain on demand hopes and shut-ins
RE
09:45aU.S. joblessness slams Latinos, less educated with brutal force
RE
09:43aINSTANT VIEW : Coronavirus ravaged U.S. payrolls in April, 20.5 mln jobs lost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group