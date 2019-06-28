Canada May producer prices edge up on energy, pork boosted by China woes

The gain matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 10 rose, eight fell and three were unchanged.

Prices for energy and petroleum rose 0.8%, mainly due to higher demand for lubricants and other petroleum refinery products and gasoline. Fresh and frozen pork prices posted a 1.9% gain thanks to a decrease in global hog supply driven by fever-related challenges in China.

But China also played a role in a 1.7% drop in prices for primary non-ferrous metal products. Prices for unwrought copper and copper alloys slumped by 5.9% amid speculation that an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States would cut demand.

Prices for raw materials fell by 2.3% after five consecutive monthly gains on lower prices for crude energy products.

