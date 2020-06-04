Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Merchandise Trade Deficit Widens in April to C$3.25 Billion--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 10:25am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's goods trade deficit with the rest of the world widened sharply in April on the biggest nominal declines in exports and imports on record.

Economic restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and weak global demand led to sizable drops in the trade of automobiles, energy and consumer goods. Canada's two-way trade with the U.S.--one of the world's largest trading relationships--plunged.

Statistics Canada said Thursday Canada's deficit in the global trade of merchandise goods widened in April to 3.25 billion Canadian dollars ($2.41 billion) from a revised C$1.53 billion in the previous month. Market expectations were for a C$3 billion trade deficit, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

Exports of goods fell 29.7% in April to C$32.66 billion, or the lowest level in more than a decade, the data agency said. Imports also declined deeply, down 25.1% to C$35.91 billion, or the lowest level in over nine years. In nominal terms, the data agency said the declines are the largest on record.

On a price-adjusted, or volume, basis, exports and imports fell 19.9% and 24.8%, respectively, reflecting the sharp drop in oil prices in April. Crude oil is Canada's biggest single export.

Statistics Canada attributed the dramatic drops in exports and imports to factory shutdowns, especially in the automotive sector; weaker energy prices; and the shutdown of retail outlets as authorities moved to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Total two-way trade with the U.S. fell C$23.4 billion, representing roughly 90% of the overall decline in Canadian trade activity in April. Exports to the U.S.--which has the most reported cases of Covid-19 in the world, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University--dropped 35.7%, whereas imports from the U.S. declined 35.3%. Exports to countries other than the U.S. fell 11.7%.

Canada's gross domestic product fell in the first quarter at a 8.2% annual rate, or near a record. Analysts expect GDP in the second quarter to plummet by 40% or more, and economists say April's trade data reinforce that forecast.

"Trade should start to rebound in May following the record slumps in exports and imports in April but, with the surveys of export orders still weak and the rail freight data showing further declines in May, the recovery looks set to be very slow," Stephen Brown, Canada economist for forecasting firm Capital Economics, said.

The Bank of Canada said this week in its latest interest-rate decision that it believes the worst of the pandemic-fueled downward impact on economic activity has passed.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.71% 39.38 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
WTI -0.65% 36.706 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aCESI Insides – The impact of Covid19 on living and working conditions in EU with Daphne Ahrendt, Senior Research Manager on Social Policies at Eurofound.
PU
10:41aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour on payment of UIF Coronavirus Covid-19 claims
PU
10:36aGermany finally splurges, but not without fresh criticism
RE
10:35aEnel CEO says any single fiber network in Italy needs to be independent
RE
10:32aU.S. jobless claims dip below 2 million, road to recovery rocky
RE
10:31aU.S. jobless claims dip below two million, road to recovery rocky
RE
10:31aEL EN S P A : .En. Spa Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
10:30aTech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
10:27aTSX falls on oil weakness, dismal trade data
RE
10:25aCanada Merchandise Trade Deficit Widens in April to C$3.25 Billion--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer
5FINNAIR OYJ : FINNAIR OYJ : sells 80% of its reduced Aug.-Sept. Greece holiday offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group