Canada Monetary Reserves Decline $1.47 Billion in March

04/03/2020 | 09:26am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves decreased $1.47 billion in March, the federal Finance Department reported Friday.

As of March 31, the reserves of foreign currencies, gold and other monetary assets totaled $86.10 billion, down from $87.57 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in March and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding declined by $727.9 million to $1.53 billion as of March 31. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at March 31 included: securities $69.86 billion, deposits $4.75 billion, special drawing rights $8.41 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $3.08 billion.

The $1.47 billion net change in the reserves in March involved:

-reserves management operations down $1.56 billion;

-return on investments up $794 million;

-foreign-currency debt charges down $97 million;

-revaluation effects down $275 million;

-net government operations down $330 million;

-no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at March 31 included: U.S. dollars $51.89 billion, euro $12.89 billion, pound sterling $6.09 billion, and yen $3.75 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

