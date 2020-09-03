Canada Monetary Reserves Decline $505 Million in August

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves decreased $505 million in August, the federal Finance Department said Thursday.

As of Aug. 31, the reserves of foreign currencies, gold and other monetary assets totaled $89.90 billion, down from $90.40 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. dollars.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in August, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The Finance Department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding fell by $342.8 million to $5.46 billion as of the end of August. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at Aug. 31 included securities of $74.64 billion; deposits $2.27 billion; special drawing rights $8.80 billion; and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $4.18 billion.

The $505 million net decline in the reserves in August involved:

--reserves management operations down $602 million;

--return on investments up $232 million;

--foreign-currency debt charges down $43 million;

--revaluation effects up $372 million;

--net government operations were unchanged;

--no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at Aug. 31 included: U.S. dollars $51.00 billion, euro $15.25 billion, pound sterling $6.66 billion, yen $4.00 billion.

