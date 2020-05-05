Canada Monetary Reserves Rise $1.22 Billion in April

Log in
05/05/2020 | 08:38am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canada's official international reserves increased $1.22 billion in April, the federal Finance Department reported Tuesday.

As of April 30, the reserves of foreign currencies, gold and other monetary assets totaled $87.32 billion, up from $86.10 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in April, and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at April 30 included: securities $70.18 billion, deposits $5.37 billion, special drawing rights $8.39 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $3.38 billion.

The $1.22 billion net increase in the reserves in April involved:

-reserves management operations up $1.17 billion

-return on investments up $123 million

-foreign-currency debt charges down $95 million

-revaluation effects up $25 million

-net government operations unchanged

-no official intervention reported

Currency composition of deposits and securities at April 30 included: U.S. dollars $52.70 billion, Euro $12.86 billion, Pound Sterling $6.22 billion, Yen $3.76 billion.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

