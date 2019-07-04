Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Monetary Reserves Rose $596 Million in June From May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves increased $596 million in June, the federal Finance Department reported Thursday.

As of June 28, the reserves of foreign currencies, gold and other monetary assets totaled $86.30 billion, up from $85.70 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in June and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding decreased by $523 million to $1.74 billion at June 28. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at June 28 included: securities: $69.87 billion, deposits $5.05 billion, special drawing rights $8.45 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $2.92 billion.

The $596 million net increase in the reserves in June involved:

-reserves management operations down $182 million

-return on investments up $482 million

-foreign-currency debt charges down $93 million

-revaluation effects up $389 million

-net government operations unchanged

-no official intervention reported

Currency composition of deposits and securities at June 28 included: U.S. dollars $50.21 billion, Euro $14.30 billion, Pound Sterling $7.57 billion, Yen $2.85 billion.

-- Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pDOLLAR INDEX : steady as market braces for U.S. jobs report
RE
09:05pAsian shares near two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
09:02pChina's June new loans dip but regulator says lending demand met
RE
08:43pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA holds massive info campaign for livestock production in Central Luzon
PU
08:27pJapan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in 4 years
RE
08:20pCanada Monetary Reserves Rose $596 Million in June From May
DJ
08:07pUK hirings fall again as Brexit uncertainty mounts - REC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : PSG sign Herrera until 2024
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec says second quarter operating profit likely 56% down, ..
5LEPIDICO LTD : LEPIDICO : Desert Lion Energy Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About