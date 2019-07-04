Canada Monetary Reserves Rose $596 Million in June From May

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's official international reserves increased $596 million in June, the federal Finance Department reported Thursday.

As of June 28, the reserves of foreign currencies, gold and other monetary assets totaled $86.30 billion, up from $85.70 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in June and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The finance department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding decreased by $523 million to $1.74 billion at June 28. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's finance department said the foreign-currency reserves at June 28 included: securities: $69.87 billion, deposits $5.05 billion, special drawing rights $8.45 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $2.92 billion.

The $596 million net increase in the reserves in June involved:

-reserves management operations down $182 million

-return on investments up $482 million

-foreign-currency debt charges down $93 million

-revaluation effects up $389 million

-net government operations unchanged

-no official intervention reported

Currency composition of deposits and securities at June 28 included: U.S. dollars $50.21 billion, Euro $14.30 billion, Pound Sterling $7.57 billion, Yen $2.85 billion.

