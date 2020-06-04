Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp tightens borrowing rules as it forecasts 9-18% home price drop

The government-backed Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation on Thursday said it would tighten borrowing requirements from July 1 for loans it insures as it forecast a 9% to 18% decline in home prices over the next 12 months.

CMHC is establishing a minimum credit score of 680 for borrowers of insured home loans, and will stop treating "non-traditional" sources of down payment as equity, the group, which insures residential mortgages with down payments of less than 20%, said in an e-mailed statement.

"COVID-19 has exposed long-standing vulnerabilities in our financial markets, and we must act now to protect the economic futures of Canadians," said CMHC Chief Executive Evan Siddall.

