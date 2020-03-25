Canada Nearly Doubles Fiscal Package, Warns of 'Enormous' Job Losses

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canadian officials said Wednesday the economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, forcing the government to nearly double its original fiscal-stimulus package and cobble together another financial backstop for firms to ensure their survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapid change of plans underlines the concern among policy makers here and globally about the depth and duration of the virus-fueled slowdown, forcing officials to roll out measures beyond what was provided during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Compared with its allies, Canada escaped the credit crisis relatively unscathed, as it wasn't forced to bail out its banks, and its housing and commodities sectors rebounded quickly.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a daily press briefing that nearly a million Canadians applied last week for jobless benefits, nearly double the estimate he provided late last week. Nearly 250,000 Canadians applied for jobless benefits in the month of December, the latest full monthly data available.

"We have enormous job losses right now. We hope and expect it will be temporary," Finance Minister Bill Morneau told members of Canada's senate, as the country's upper chamber reviewed and passed legislation to implement a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferment package.

Canada's unemployment rate sits in the mid-5% range, although economists expect a sharp surge that could top 10% in the coming months. Before ratification by Parliament, the measures were revised, with the big change being an enhanced benefit for individuals who lost income because of the virus-fueled fallout.

As a result, Mr. Morneau said the package, targeting income-strapped households, is now budgeted at 52 billion Canadian dollars ($35.88 billion) versus the original C$27 billion.

Along with the income support, the government will defer tax payments of C$55 billion, for a total short-term financial injection of C$102 billion, or nearly 5% of Canada's gross domestic product.

Mr. Morneau said he expects a "significant decline in economic activity." Economists are forecasting a second-quarter drop in GDP of between 25% and 35% at annual rates.

"The Canadian economy is in the midst of a shock with no modern precedent," said economists at TD Bank. Doubling the amount of income support was a welcome adjustment, although they anticipate more measures to come, they added.

Mr. Morneau said officials "are working literally overnight with the banking sector to make sure we can find ways" to offer more credit to companies. He suggested that an announcement could come in the next few days.

To date, state-owned financiers have established a C$10 billion credit facility that small and medium-size firms can tap.

"The oxygen businesses need to succeed will be there," Mr. Morneau said. If a number of companies "don't have some form of credit or another way to deal with their challenges, they will not be able to continue. We would see ourselves with a different economy going forward," he added."

Canada's central bank has already announced a series of measures, such as the purchase of short-term notes and mortgage bonds, to ensure there is ample credit in the financial system.

Mr. Trudeau said his government was "absolutely looking at more direct help" for businesses.

Canadian officials are working on a financial package for the energy sector, which is contending with both a plunge in economic activity and increased output from Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the situation. The premier of Alberta, the oil-rich Canadian province, said the oil-and-gas sector requires government support topping C$10 billion.

The developments emerged after a closely watched gauge of confidence among Canadian small- and medium-size businesses dropped steeply in March to a historic low. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business, a small-business lobbying group, said its monthly business barometer plunged from a 60.5 reading in February to 30.8 in March. The previous record low was in the 39.0 range, recorded during the height of the 2008 financial crisis and a 1990 recession.

"March 2020 has turned out to be a month like no other in Canada's economic history," said Ted Mallett, the federation's chief economist. "It is an understatement to say the size and speed of these changes are unprecedented in our data."

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday reported over 3,000 cases of novel coronavirus, up from about 2,200 a day earlier.

