Canada New House Prices Unchanged in February

04/11/2019 | 09:12am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian new house prices were unchanged in February, as declines in some of the country's largest urban centers offset gains elsewhere.

Canada's new housing price index showed no change in February, and a meager 0.1% on a 12-month basis, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were not available.

The new-house price data from Statistics Canada cover single-dwelling, semi-detached and row houses. The report doesn't incorporate prices for newly built condominium units.

Four of Canada's largest new housing markets experienced slowing demand in February, as builders reported flat prices in Toronto and Calgary, Alberta, and declining prices in Vancouver, British Columbia, down 0.3%, and Edmonton, Alberta, down 0.1%.

Canadian housing prices have slumped since last year, after federal authorities tightened mortgage-financing rules and regional lawmakers levied taxes on foreign house buyers--all in the name of putting a lid on price increases.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

