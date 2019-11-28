Log in
Canada Payroll Report Indicates Employment Fell 27,600 in September

11/28/2019

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian payroll data suggests the economy shed jobs in September, a result that would be at odds with the solid performance in the month as measured by the country's closely-watched labor indicator.

Statistics Canada said Thursday nonfarm payrolls decreased by 27,600 in September from the previous month. The data agency's labor-force survey -- which tends to be the labor-market gauge that economists and traders focus on -- said the economy added roughly 54,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.5%, or 4.4% when adjusted to U.S. concepts.

Canadian nonfarm payrolls data tends to be released nearly two months after the labor-force survey is issued. The labor-force survey is a monthly household survey, whereas the payrolls data is produced following an analysis of payroll-deduction records kept by the country's tax-collection agency.

The payrolls report said job losses in September were concentrated in retail trade and construction.

On a one-year basis, nonfarm payrolls in Canada increased 1.8% in September to 303,700.

The payrolls data also indicated that average weekly earnings rose 4% in September from a year ago, led by gains in the hospitality industry, administrative and support services sector, and factories.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

