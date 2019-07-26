Canada Posts Budget Deficit in First Two Months of FY19-20

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada said Friday it posted a budget deficit in the first two months of the current fiscal year on a sharp upswing in expenses.

Canada posted a budget deficit of 1.41 billion Canadian dollars ($1.07 billion) in April and May, compared with a C$3.18 billion surplus in the comparable year-earlier period, the Finance Department's monthly fiscal monitor publication said. Canada's fiscal year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31.

The Liberal government, which faces re-election in an October vote, has projected a C$19.8 billion deficit for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Since coming to power, the Liberals have decided to run deficits, to help finance infrastructure spending and tax relief, in an effort to fuel growth.

According to Canada's fiscal monitor, total revenue for April-May rose 4.2% versus the same year-ago period, to C$56.52 billion, on gains in personal and corporate tax receipts. Expenses in the April-May period surged 13.5%, to C$57.93 billion. The Finance Department said transfers to other levels of government climbed 24.2%, related to legislated increases tied to, among other things, health-care payments.

Public debt charges increased 13.3%, reflecting higher inflation adjustments on real-return bonds, and a higher average interest rate on the stock of treasury bills.

