Canada Posts Budget Deficit of C$1.47 Billion in July

By Paul Vieira

Canada recorded a budget deficit in July, compared to a surplus in the same month a year ago, as an increase in spending surpassed revenue growth.

Canada's budget deficit for July was 1.47 billion Canadian dollars ($1.11 billion), according to the Finance Department's monthly Fiscal Monitor publication. In July last year, Canada had a small surplus of C$142 million.

For the first four months of the current fiscal year, Canada posted a deficit of C$1.56 billion, versus a surplus of C$4.44 billion in the same year-ago period.

The Liberal government, which faces re-election in a vote next month, has projected a C$19.8 billion deficit for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Since coming to power, the Liberals have decided to run deficits, to help finance infrastructure spending and tax relief, in an effort to fuel growth.

According to Canada's fiscal monitor, total revenue for July rose 3.6% versus the year-ago period, to C$27.85 billion, primarily due to increases in tax revenue and other receipts. Expenses related to government programs and operations in July climbed 8.9% to C$27.06 billion on increases in major transfers to persons, to other levels of government and direct program expenses. Public debt charges increased 19.1% to C$2.26 billion.

