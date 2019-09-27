Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Posts Budget Deficit of C$1.47 Billion in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Paul Vieira

Canada recorded a budget deficit in July, compared to a surplus in the same month a year ago, as an increase in spending surpassed revenue growth.

Canada's budget deficit for July was 1.47 billion Canadian dollars ($1.11 billion), according to the Finance Department's monthly Fiscal Monitor publication. In July last year, Canada had a small surplus of C$142 million.

For the first four months of the current fiscal year, Canada posted a deficit of C$1.56 billion, versus a surplus of C$4.44 billion in the same year-ago period.

The Liberal government, which faces re-election in a vote next month, has projected a C$19.8 billion deficit for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Since coming to power, the Liberals have decided to run deficits, to help finance infrastructure spending and tax relief, in an effort to fuel growth.

According to Canada's fiscal monitor, total revenue for July rose 3.6% versus the year-ago period, to C$27.85 billion, primarily due to increases in tax revenue and other receipts. Expenses related to government programs and operations in July climbed 8.9% to C$27.06 billion on increases in major transfers to persons, to other levels of government and direct program expenses. Public debt charges increased 19.1% to C$2.26 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aOil prices head for weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
11:38aOil prices head for weekly loss as supply fears wane
RE
11:38aTrump Rejects Iranian President's Claim Over Sanctions Offer
DJ
11:34aWells Fargo taps BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO
RE
11:33aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Kansas City Area Employment – August 2019
PU
11:32aS.Africa's Woolworths buoyed by fashion turnaround, shares rise
RE
11:31aCHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo taps BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO
RE
11:18aCONCORDIA UNIVERSITY OF EDMONTON : Choir Tour 2020 Fundraising Kicks Off
PU
11:18aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ
5ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group