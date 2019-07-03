Log in
Canada Posts Trade Surplus In May

07/03/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's trade balance unexpectedly moved into a surplus position in May for the first time in nearly a year, as exports surged to a record level.

Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus with the rest of the world of 762 million Canadian dollars ($581 million), Statistics Canada said Wednesday. Market expectations were for a C$1.5 billion deficit.

The previous month's trade deficit was revised slightly, to C$1.08 billion, compared with an earlier estimate of a C$966 million deficit.

The May trade report said exports rose 4.6% on a month-over-month basis to C$53.11 billion, marking the highest value on record. The gains were widespread, with nine out of 11 product sections posting increases and automotive exports contributing the most to the overall advance. Imports in May rose 1.0% to C$52.34 billion, led by higher imports of aircraft, motor vehicle engines and motor vehicle parts.

In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, exports in May were up 4.0% and imports advanced 1.2%. 

 Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

