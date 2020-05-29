Canada Preliminary Figures Point to Narrower Budget Deficit in FY19-20

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's preliminary fiscal figures for the fiscal year ended on March 31 indicate a narrower budget deficit than originally forecast back in December, according to the country's Finance Department.

Estimates of a narrower deficit will likely be overlooked, as pandemic-fueled spending and revenue declines have the Canadian government on track to post its biggest deficit on record for the current 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to the Finance Department's monthly fiscal monitor publication, early estimates indicate Canada posted a budget deficit of 21.77 billion Canadian dollars ($15.82 billion), versus a C$11.81 billion deficit in the previous fiscal year. Canada's Finance Department projected in December the budget deficit for the fiscal year just ended, 2019-20, would come in at C$26.6 billion.

The department generally cautions that preliminary figures are not final, because tax-revenue totals could be adjusted to reflect assessments of tax-filing returns. Final figures are likely to be issued some time in the fall.

The Canadian government has yet to present a budget plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year, as plans to do so were derailed by the pandemic -- prompting the government to respond aggressively with emergency-income benefits, other measures and tax deferrals to mitigate the fallout from widespread economic restrictions.

Those programs, and the resulting economic shock from the new coronavirus, are projected to lead to a widening of the budget deficit to roughly C$250 billion in 2020-21, representing 12.7% of Canadian GDP.

