Canada Records C$1.08 Billion Trade Deficit in October

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's trade deficit of goods narrowed in October and came in slightly ahead of expectations, as exports advanced for only the second time in five months and the country's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a decade-plus high.

Weighing on the result was a sharp deterioration in trade with China, reflecting geopolitical tension between Beijing and Ottawa. Canadian exports to China fell in October to their lowest level in over five years.

Canada posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1.08 billion Canadian dollars ($815 million), Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were for a C$1.32 billion deficit, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets. September's trade data were revised and now indicate the country recorded a goods-trade deficit in the month of C$1.23 billion, versus an earlier estimate of a $978 million shortfall.

Canadian exports rose 0.8% in October to C$49.91 billion, and imports also advanced 0.5% to C$50.99 billion. On a volume, or price-adjusted, basis, exports climbed 0.7% and imports increased 0.8%.

