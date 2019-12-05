Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Records C$1.08 Billion Trade Deficit in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's trade deficit of goods narrowed in October and came in slightly ahead of expectations, as exports advanced for only the second time in five months and the country's trade surplus with the U.S. hit a decade-plus high.

Weighing on the result was a sharp deterioration in trade with China, reflecting geopolitical tension between Beijing and Ottawa. Canadian exports to China fell in October to their lowest level in over five years.

Canada posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1.08 billion Canadian dollars ($815 million), Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were for a C$1.32 billion deficit, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets. September's trade data were revised and now indicate the country recorded a goods-trade deficit in the month of C$1.23 billion, versus an earlier estimate of a $978 million shortfall.

Canadian exports rose 0.8% in October to C$49.91 billion, and imports also advanced 0.5% to C$50.99 billion. On a volume, or price-adjusted, basis, exports climbed 0.7% and imports increased 0.8%.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:12aWall Street set to rise again on trade deal hopes
RE
09:12aSouth Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline
RE
09:10aStocks keep the faith, sterling gallops higher
RE
09:09aFigure Closes Series C Round of $103 Million to Expand Lending Products and Executive Hires
BU
09:07aOil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
RE
09:06aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Korea agree to expand cooperation, promote trade
PU
09:04aOil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
RE
09:04aCANADA'S RESILIENCE ALLOWS CENTRAL BANK TO CHART ITS OWN COURSE : Official
DJ
09:03aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
09:01aKenya's Safaricom tests new mobile savings service
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
3AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
4Moncler plays down possible Kering tie-up amid luxury merger wave
5ORSTED AS : Orsted aims to invest in 'green hydrogen' pilot projects

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group