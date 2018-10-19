Canada Records C$19 Billion Deficit in 2017-18 Fiscal Year

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's Finance Department said Friday the federal government recorded a budget deficit of 19 billion Canadian dollars ($14.55 billion) in the fiscal year ended last March, or largely unchanged from adjusted results last year.

The release of final budgetary results for the 2017-18 fiscal year included an accounting change in how the government's unfunded pension liabilities are treated. The changes prompted Ottawa to restate fiscal results over the past decade, and led to a C$19.6 billion increase in the federal debt for this past fiscal year.

Overall, Canada's federal debt rose to C$671.3 billion in the 12-month period ended last March 31, or 31.3% of the country's gross domestic product.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is likely to expand on the fiscal forecast when he presents an economic update to the Canadian legislature this fall. The government has yet to set a date on when that update will be delivered.

The final budgetary results indicated that revenue rose 6.9% in the last fiscal year, to C$313.61 billion. Expenses related to government programs and operating costs climbed 6.7% to C$19.46 billion, while the cost of financing the debt rose 3.1% to C$21.89 billion.

