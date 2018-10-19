Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Records C$19 Billion Deficit in 2017-18 Fiscal Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 05:24pm CEST

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's Finance Department said Friday the federal government recorded a budget deficit of 19 billion Canadian dollars ($14.55 billion) in the fiscal year ended last March, or largely unchanged from adjusted results last year.

The release of final budgetary results for the 2017-18 fiscal year included an accounting change in how the government's unfunded pension liabilities are treated. The changes prompted Ottawa to restate fiscal results over the past decade, and led to a C$19.6 billion increase in the federal debt for this past fiscal year.

Overall, Canada's federal debt rose to C$671.3 billion in the 12-month period ended last March 31, or 31.3% of the country's gross domestic product.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is likely to expand on the fiscal forecast when he presents an economic update to the Canadian legislature this fall. The government has yet to set a date on when that update will be delivered.

The final budgetary results indicated that revenue rose 6.9% in the last fiscal year, to C$313.61 billion. Expenses related to government programs and operating costs climbed 6.7% to C$19.46 billion, while the cost of financing the debt rose 3.1% to C$21.89 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBOND REPORT : Italian Bond Yields Retreat As EU Official Says He Wants To Reduce Tensions With Rome
DJ
05:49pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides; Euro Finds Footing As EU Tries To Ease Italy Tensions
DJ
05:48pITALIAN ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY, 19 OCTOBER : Latest global news
PU
05:47pEU clear to start talks to increase U.S. beef imports
RE
05:43pFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : RCG for Europe discusses global and regional vulnerabilities, crypto-assets and infrastructure finance
PU
05:43pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : EU and Singapore forge closer economic and political ties
PU
05:38pIVECO S P A : welcomes toll exemption for natural gas vehicles in Germany
PU
05:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : Minister Tudor Ulianovschi discussed issues related to Moldovan-British relations with officials from the Foreign Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom
PU
05:33pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Landmark ILO Conference sets standards to measure new and invisible forms of work
PU
05:28pStocks bounce back despite Italy angst; dollar dips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford CEO seeks to rally dealers as shares sink to new low
2Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
3MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Update of Corporate Events Calendar 2018
5EWORK GROUP AB : EWORK : Continued investments for growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.