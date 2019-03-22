Canada Retail Sales Decline 0.3% in January

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales fell for a third consecutive month in January on decreased demand for new and used cars.

The data underscore underlying weakness among Canadian consumers, who for years helped drive economic growth in the country and in the process amassed large debt loads. The cost of servicing that debt has jumped because of higher interest rates.

Statistics Canada said Friday retail sales decreased 0.3% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 50.09 billion Canadian dollars ($37.47 billion). Market expectations were for a 0.4% increase, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

In volume terms, January sales were unchanged from the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, January retail receipts rose 1.1%, or a slowdown from December's 1.5% annual advance.

The level of retail sales now sits at a nine-month low, after receipts dropped for three straight months. The last time retail sales were down three months in a row was in mid-2012.

January's retail data were mostly weighed down by the auto component. Sales at motor vehicles and parts dealers fell 1.5% to C$13.47 billion. Excluding the auto component, Canadian retail sales advanced 0.1%.

