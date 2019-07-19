Canada Retail Sales Slid 0.1% in May

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales edged down in May for their first decline in four months, led by lower sales at food and beverage stores.

Statistics Canada said Friday retail sales fell 0.1% in May from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 51.46 billion Canadian dollars ($39.38 billion). Market expectations were for a 0.3% rise, according to economists at TD Bank.

In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, May sales declined by 0.5%.

On a year-over-year basis, May retail sales were up 1.0%. Statistics Canada revised the previous month's data to show a slightly stronger advance of 0.2%, compared with an earlier estimate of a 0.1% increase.

The May decline in retail sales was relatively narrow. Sales were down in four of 11 categories, representing about 39% of retail trade.

The data agency said lower sales at food and beverage stores, which fell 2.0% in May, were the main contributors to the overall monthly decline. All store types in the food and beverage category reported lower sales in the month, with the largest declines coming from supermarkets and other grocery store and beer, wine and liquor stores.

