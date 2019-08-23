Log in
Canada Retail Sales Unchanged in June

08/23/2019 | 09:41am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian retail sales were unchanged in June as gains across most categories were offset by lower automotive and gasoline sales.

Statistics Canada said Friday retail sales were flat in June compared with the previous month at a seasonally adjusted 51.35 billion Canadian dollars ($38.63 billion). Market expectations were for a 0.3% decline, according to economists at TD Bank.

In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, June sales increased 0.4%.

On a year-over-year basis, June retail sales were up 1.0%. Statistics Canada revised the previous month's data to show that retail sales fell 0.2% month-over-month, compared with an earlier estimate of a 0.1% decline.

June sales were down in four of the 11 categories tracked by Statistics Canada. Sales in the motor vehicle and parts sector fell 2.5%, mainly because of lower sales at new car dealers. Sales at gasoline stations fell 3.4%, marking their first decline in five months, as gas prices fell.

Excluding sales in the automotive category, retail sales rose 0.9% in June from May. Excluding sales in the automotive and gasoline categories, retail sales advanced 1.7% in the month.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

