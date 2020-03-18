Log in
Canada Rolls Out Fiscal Boost and Tax Deferrals for Coronavirus Relief

03/18/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada announced a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferral package amounting to nearly 4% of its gross domestic product, marking an aggressive effort to contain economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday the government is introducing spending and tax-relief measures totaling 27 billion Canadian dollars ($19.05 billion). Mr. Trudeau also said the government is ready to offer C$55 billion to help households and businesses through tax deferrals.

"In these extraordinary times, we are taking extraordinary measures," said Mr. Trudeau, in an address outside his temporary residence where he is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive last week for Covid-19.

He added the measures are targeted at people unable to earn income because of coronavirus-triggered shutdowns of businesses, from the hospitality industry to airlines. Two Canadian airlines said Wednesday they would temporarily cease operations amid the cutback in travel.

"We are making sure people have the money to pay for groceries, rent and support their families," Mr. Trudeau said.

Some elements of the plan will require the approval of lawmakers, and Mr. Trudeau said this week he is prepared to recall Parliament to seek ratification. Last week, lawmakers agreed to suspend the current sitting until at least mid-April.

In comparison, the former Conservative government in Ottawa implemented a roughly C$60 billion stimulus program to counter the damage from the 2008-09 financial crisis and global recession.

The fiscal boost is in addition to a series of other measures authorities introduced over the past week to tamp down turbulence in financial and credit markets.

The Bank of Canada has cut interest rates twice this month, each time by a half percentage point, and introduced a series of financial backstops to ensure there is enough liquidity in the system. Among those steps was a commitment to purchase Canadian mortgage bonds and one-month bankers' acceptance notes.

Canada also revived a financial-crisis program to acquire up to C$50 billion of insured mortgages from chartered banks on favorable terms to lenders. And the country's banking watchdog reduced the amount of capital banks have to set aside for a buffer, freeing up C$300 billion for banks to lend to clients.

Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at tax and financial advisory firm RSM US LLP, said Canada's financial system is exhibiting "disturbing conditions," with stress reaching levels similar to the 2008 financial crisis. "The current shock to the financial system could be catastrophic, " he added.

Meanwhile, Canada's six major banks late Tuesday said they were willing to accommodate clients squeezed by repercussions from the coronavirus pandemic, including allowing homeowners to defer mortgage payments for up to six months.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

