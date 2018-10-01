Canada Says New Trade Pact Removes Uncertainty

By Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The revised North American Free Trade Agreement will remove uncertainty for Canadian manufacturers and investors that has held back growth and ultimately benefit the country's economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

"We can move forward with the certainty that our economy is robust and it will remain so as we continue to diversify our trade," Mr. Trudeau said in a press conference in Ottawa, in his first public remarks after U.S. and Canadian negotiators clinched a deal late Sunday. The deal emerged hours before a deadline set by the Trump administration to submit text of an agreement to Congress.

Mr. Trudeau said the renegotiation was difficult at times, and acknowledged the country made compromises, "some more difficult than others." As part of the agreement, Canada granted the U.S. greater access to its sheltered dairy market and agreed to a cap on auto exports to the U.S. in exchange for protection from possible tariffs on cars and car parts.

Earlier Monday, President Trump said changes to Canada's dairy-marketing regime was a "deal breaker" in talks with Canada on a trade pact, which Mr. Trump wants to rename as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa would compensate dairy farmers for the loss of market share as a result of concessions in the revised Nafta. Dairy farmers were immediately critical of the concessions, when first unveiled late Sunday.

Also, Canada didn't win an exemption from national-security tariffs the U.S. imposed on Canadian-made steel and aluminum tariffs. Mr. Trudeau said on Monday that eliminating those tariffs is still a priority for the Canadian government and talks on lifting those duties will continue.

For its part, Canada won the retention of a dispute-resolution mechanism it viewed as crucial to challenging unfair trade barriers, and was able to keep exemptions for the country's cultural industries. The U.S. government had sought to eliminate both.