Canada Suffering 'Enormous Job Losses,' Finance Minister Says

03/25/2020 | 11:29am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau told lawmakers Wednesday the economy is shedding jobs at an accelerated pace, and officials are working on another financial package for firms to be unveiled in the coming days.

"We have enormous job losses right now. We hope and expect it will be temporary," Mr. Morneau told members of Canada's senate, as the country's upper chamber reviewed legislation to implement a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferment package of over 80 billion Canadian dollars ($55.21 billion ). The Senate is expected to ratify the bill later Wednesday, after the lower house approved the measures earlier in the day.

He added he's also expecting a "significant decline in economic activity." Economists are forecasting a second-quarter drop in gross domestic product of between 25% and 35% at annual rates.

Mr. Morneau said officials "are working literally overnight with the banking sector to make sure we can find ways"to offer more credit to firms. To date, state-owned financiers have established a C$10 billion credit facility that small and medium-sized firms can tap. He suggested that more help is on the way, with an announcement possibly in the coming days. "The oxygen businesses need to succeed will be there."

If a number of companies "don't have some form of credit or another way to deal with their challenges, they will not be able to continue. We would see ourselves with a different economy going forward," he said, citing the energy and travel sectors.

The legislation the Senate is reviewing would also offer the Liberal government some flexibility to offer financial support without seeking immediate parliamentary approval.

His testimony emerged after a closely watched gauge of confidence among Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses dropped steeply in March to a historic low. Canadian Federation of Independent Business, a lobby group, said its monthly business barometer plunged from a 60.5 reading in February to 30.8 in March. The previous record low was in the 39.0 range, recorded during the height of the 2008 financial crisis and a 1990 recession.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

