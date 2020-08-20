Log in
Canada To Extend, Revise Income Support Program

08/20/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA-- Canada's Liberal government said Thursday it plans to extend and revise income support measures that were first introduced in the spring, as officials prepare for a lengthy recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

An income support program worth 500 Canadian dollars ($379) per week, which was established in March, will be extended until late September, officials said. After that, people who remain out of work due to the pandemic and are eligible under a revised set of criteria can transition to an expanded unemployment benefit program that provides a minimum of C$400 per week.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, our government promised to do whatever it takes to support Canadian workers and to support Canadian businesses," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said, in announcing the new measures. She said continued income support is needed to deal with the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Ms. Freeland, who is also Canada's deputy prime minister, was named finance minister on Tuesday after the resignation of her predecessor, Bill Morneau.

Canadian officials said the government has paid nearly C$70 billion in income support since the middle of March, to 8.6 million people. Of those, 4.1 million have since returned to the labor market.

The extended support announced Tuesday is expected to cost C$37 billion, Canadian officials said. The government said it would also forgo another C$2 billion in income because of a decision to freeze the payroll premiums that are paid by employers and employees.

Ms. Freeland said the government would present its plans to lawmakers in late September, when the Canadian legislature returns after a one-month suspension.

Canada reported fewer than 3,000 new cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, during the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That represents a significant decline from peak levels that were recorded in late April and early May.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

