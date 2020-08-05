Canada Trade Deficit Swells in July on Import Surge -- Update

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world widened considerably in June, although due to a sizable surge in imports--another sign the domestic economy has started to heal after pandemic-induced restrictions were relaxed. Exports also advanced strongly for a second straight month.

Nevertheless, the level of exports and imports remain well below levels in February, or the month before widespread economic restrictions kicked in. There is further worry about the outlook for exports, given the fresh surge in reported cases of Covid-19 in the U.S., which is by far Canada's largest market for exports.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that Canada's deficit in the global trade of merchandise goods widened in June to 3.19 billion Canadian dollars (US$2.38 billion). Market expectations were for the trade deficit to narrow to C$500 million, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets. May's trade deficit was revised higher to C$1.33 billion from an earlier estimate of C$677 million.

In June, exports rose 17.1% in June, whereas imports surged at a faster 21.8% pace. In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, exports climbed 10.6% and imports increased 28.3%.

Capital Economics, a forecasting firm, said over half of May's gain in exports and imports were tied to motor vehicles and auto parts, after factory shutdowns in April and shipping delays in May.

"Unless and until a vaccine or effective treatment is widely available, expect a more gradual recovery path to emerge, leaving lingering challenges for all areas of the economy--international trade included," said Brian DePratto, economist at TD Bank.

The national data agency said the level of exports and imports are down 17.9% and 14.3%, respectively, from February, which reflects the effect from the spread of the new coronavirus, and measures authorities enacted to contain its spread.

For the quarter ended June 30, exports fell 24.7% to C$105.7 billion, or the lowest level since the final quarter of 2010, on deep declines in energy and the auto sectors. Imports fell 22.7% to C$115.1 billion, or the lowest level since the third quarter of 2011.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, Statistics Canada said exports of services climbed 4.1%, to C$8.05 billion, and the import of services jumped 17%, to C$8.78 billion. When goods and services are combined, Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world in June widened to C$3.92 billion.

