Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Trade Deficit Swells in July on Import Surge -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 09:38am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world widened considerably in June, although due to a sizable surge in imports--another sign the domestic economy has started to heal after pandemic-induced restrictions were relaxed. Exports also advanced strongly for a second straight month.

Nevertheless, the level of exports and imports remain well below levels in February, or the month before widespread economic restrictions kicked in. There is further worry about the outlook for exports, given the fresh surge in reported cases of Covid-19 in the U.S., which is by far Canada's largest market for exports.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that Canada's deficit in the global trade of merchandise goods widened in June to 3.19 billion Canadian dollars (US$2.38 billion). Market expectations were for the trade deficit to narrow to C$500 million, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets. May's trade deficit was revised higher to C$1.33 billion from an earlier estimate of C$677 million.

In June, exports rose 17.1% in June, whereas imports surged at a faster 21.8% pace. In volume, or price-adjusted, terms, exports climbed 10.6% and imports increased 28.3%.

Capital Economics, a forecasting firm, said over half of May's gain in exports and imports were tied to motor vehicles and auto parts, after factory shutdowns in April and shipping delays in May.

"Unless and until a vaccine or effective treatment is widely available, expect a more gradual recovery path to emerge, leaving lingering challenges for all areas of the economy--international trade included," said Brian DePratto, economist at TD Bank.

The national data agency said the level of exports and imports are down 17.9% and 14.3%, respectively, from February, which reflects the effect from the spread of the new coronavirus, and measures authorities enacted to contain its spread.

For the quarter ended June 30, exports fell 24.7% to C$105.7 billion, or the lowest level since the final quarter of 2010, on deep declines in energy and the auto sectors. Imports fell 22.7% to C$115.1 billion, or the lowest level since the third quarter of 2011.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, Statistics Canada said exports of services climbed 4.1%, to C$8.05 billion, and the import of services jumped 17%, to C$8.78 billion. When goods and services are combined, Canada's trade deficit with the rest of the world in June widened to C$3.92 billion.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58aGRAPHIC : African supply bottlenecks fuel cobalt price surge
RE
09:57aOil prices at five-month high on big drop in U.S. crude stocks
RE
09:52aWORLD BANK : COVID-19 Pandemic May Result in a Long-term Human Development Crisis in Central Asia, Warn World Bank Experts
PU
09:47aRequest for proposal for provision of consulting and actuarial services to cbk pension fund
PU
09:47aAAR ASSOCIATION OF AMERICAN RAILROADS : Oppose Proposals That Threaten Safety by Enabling Broadband Companies to Unlawfully Encroach on Railroad Right-of-Way
PU
09:44aBOJ's Kuroda warns of renewed constraints on Japan economy from pandemic
RE
09:43aTSX opens higher as oil prices hit five-month high
RE
09:38aCanada Trade Deficit Swells in July on Import Surge -- Update
DJ
09:28aFed's Clarida says economy could reach pre-pandemic levels by end of 2021
RE
09:28aCanadian dollar strengthens to five-month high as oil climbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group