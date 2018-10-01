Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada, U.S. close in on NAFTA deal as midnight deadline looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference of NAFTA talks in Mexico City

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a late-night Cabinet meeting for Sunday amid signs that Canada and the United States were on the verge of sealing a deal to update NAFTA after frantic talks.

Negotiators from both sides spent two days talking by phone as they tried to settle a range of difficult issues such as access to Canada's dairy market and U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has said Canada must sign on to the text of the updated North American Free Trade Agreement by a midnight Sunday deadline (0400 GMT Monday) or face exclusion from the pact. Washington has already reached a bilateral deal with Mexico, the third NAFTA member.

Trump blames NAFTA for the loss of American manufacturing jobs and wants major changes to the pact, which underpins $1.2 trillion in annual trade. Markets fear its demise would cause major economic disruption.

Trudeau called a Cabinet meeting for 10 p.m. on Sunday (0200 GMT Monday) to discuss the talks, said a government source, declining to give more details.

Trudeau had joined his negotiating team on Sunday evening, a possible sign of movement.

Two sources briefed on the talks said the two sides were very close to an agreement.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Ottawa for the negotiations, scrapped plans to give her country's annual address to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, a spokesman said.

David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to Washington, earlier told reporters that there had been "lots of progress but we're not there yet ... we still have a couple of tough issues, so we're doing our best".

He added: "I'm cautiously optimistic, but we'll see."

Separately, Mexico's Economy Ministry tweeted that it would hand the Mexican Senate the updated NAFTA text later on Sunday. If there was an agreement with Canada, the text would be trilateral. If not, it would be bilateral, the ministry said.

As part of any agreement, Canada looks set to offer increased access to its highly protected dairy market, as it did in separate pacts with the European Union and Pacific nations.

The influential Dairy Farmers of Canada lobby group - which strongly opposes the idea - said in a statement that it insisted "any final NAFTA deal should have no further negative impact on the dairy sector."

Canada and the United Stares are also looking for a compromise on the issue of U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office told industry stakeholders over the weekend that Washington was on track to reach a deal with Ottawa by the end of Sunday, said people briefed on the matter.

One of the Canadian sources said Ottawa would take nothing for granted until Trump had signed off on a deal.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner have been updating Trump throughout Sunday on the talks, a U.S. source familiar with the discussions said.

U.S. business groups oppose turning NAFTA into a bilateral deal because the three nations' economies have become closely intertwined since the original pact came into force in 1994.

Officials have blown through several deadlines since the talks started in August 2017, and a third Canadian source said that if the two sides were close enough at midnight, negotiations could spill over into Monday.

TARIFF ISSUE

Trump has already imposed tariffs on Canadian aluminium and steel, citing national security, and is threatening similar punitive measures against auto exports. Trudeau said it made no sense to sign on to a new NAFTA only to be hit by new tariffs, and is seeking safeguards.

One source briefed on the talks said negotiators were looking to imitate the provisions of the bilateral Mexico-U.S. deal on NAFTA.

The two nations signed a side letter allowing Washington to pursue tariffs on annual Mexican car and SUV imports of over 2.4 million vehicles, a number that significantly exceeds last year's total. The Mexican government said the letter provided insurance that gave the auto industry scope to grow.

A fourth Canadian source directly familiar with the negotiations said any suggestion Ottawa would accept a cap or quota on autos exports was inaccurate.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, David Shepardson and David Lawder in Washington and Anthony Esposito in Mexico City; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Amended Financial Hardship Policy Guidelines for electricity and gas licences - Invitation for submissions
PU
03:49aCanadian dollar up on NAFTA hopes, Asian shares off to slow start
RE
03:48aU.S., Canada 'very close' to reaching NAFTA deal - U.S. official
RE
03:38aCanada, U.S. close in on NAFTA deal as midnight deadline looms
RE
03:38aCanada, U.S. close in on NAFTA deal as midnight deadline looms
RE
03:32aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Races to Contain Disaster Shocks
PU
03:20aCanadian dollar rises on NAFTA hopes, yen hits 10-1/2-month low
RE
03:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to raise retail prices of gasoline, diesel
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada, U.S. close in on NAFTA deal as midnight deadline looms
2Canada, U.S. close in on NAFTA deal as midnight deadline looms
3VISTEON CORP : VISTEON : Showcases Cockpit Electronics Technology to Support Electric Vehicles at EVS31 in Jap..
4TESLA : TESLA : SEC deal provides ammunition for U.S. probe, investor lawsuits
5HUSKY ENERGY INC. : HUSKY ENERGY : Canada's Husky Energy offers to buy MEG Energy in $5 billion deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.