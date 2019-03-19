Canada Unveils Billions in New Spending in Pre-election Budget

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA-Canada's Liberal government on Tuesday presented a pre-election budget plan that offered over $10 billion in new, short-term spending, spread across a wide range of constituencies, as it tried to soften the blow from a damaging political crisis.

Plans for new expenditures come amid a sharp slowdown in the Canadian economy, which has prompted some economists to raise the prospect of a possible recession. After leading the Group of Seven in 2017 with growth of 3%, Canada's economy slowed to 1.8% last year and is expected to remain below 2% over the next two years.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government's policy approach - spending on infrastructure and providing tax breaks to middle-income families - has worked, noting the unemployment rate is now close to a 40-year low. He said the 2019 budget plan proposes new spending, totaling 13.9 billion Canadian dollars ($10.43 billion) until 2021, that will help younger people afford their first home, finance skills training for workers, cut interest costs for indebted students, and bring higher-speed internet coverage to rural communities.

"We're going to invest in the middle class and in the things that matter most to Canadians," said Mr. Morneau, whose government faces a re-election test in the fall. "Compared to where we were just a few years ago, our economy is doing very well."

