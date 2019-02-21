Log in
Canada Wholesale Transactions Climb 0.3% in December on Autos

02/21/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian wholesale transactions rose in December, with the auto sector performing the heavy-duty lifting. Excluding the auto component, wholesale transactions declined in the month.

Wholesale sales climbed 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from the previous month to 63.14 billion Canadian dollars ($47.95 billion), Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, data for the previous month were revised downward to show wholesale transactions fell 1.1% in November, down from an earlier estimate of a 1.0% decrease.

In volume, or price-adjusted terms, December wholesale transactions climbed 0.3%. On a 12-month basis, wholesale trade in Canada rose 1.7%.

In December, wholesale activity in the motor vehicles and parts sector rose 3.7% to C$10.90 billion. Excluding autos, wholesale transactions fell 0.4% in the month.

Wholesale trade is the largest component of Canada's services sector, which in turn accounts for two-thirds of the country's economic output. Wholesalers connect the farmers or manufacturers that produce goods with the companies or public institutions that need them. They also import goods from other countries and redistribute them within Canada.

In the fourth quarter, wholesale trade declined 0.4% on a nonannualized nominal basis, or the first decrease after 10 quarterly gains. Statistics Canada reports figures measuring fourth-quarter gross domestic product on March 1.

Meanwhile, wholesale trade for all of 2018 climbed 3.7%, or a slowdown from the 7.8% growth recorded in 2017.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

