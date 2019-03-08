Canada adds 55,900 jobs in February, exceeding forecasts

Earlier this week, the central bank said there was "increased uncertainty" on the timing of future hikes. The more dovish tone prompted markets to price in a small chance that the bank might actually cut rates this year.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday that employers added 55,900 jobs in February, far exceeding analyst expectations of flat job numbers. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 percent, in line with forecasts.

It was the third month of outsized gains in the last four, and unusual in that total Canadian job gains easily beat U.S. employment growth, which almost stalled in February with just 20,000 jobs created.

The Canadian dollar strengthened some 0.5 percent after the jobs data to 1.3391 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.68 U.S. cents, before paring some gains.

"The economy clearly is not falling off a cliff by any means, arguably quite the opposite," said Doug Porter, chief economist with BMO Capital Markets.

"I think the Bank is pretty much on hold and this shows the economy has some underlying resilience," he said, adding a rate cut was unlikely "any time soon."

Money markets were pricing in a 20 percent chance of an interest rate cut this year by the Bank of Canada, down from nearly 40 percent before the data.

The central has raised its overnight interest rate five times since July 2017, though it has held it steady at 1.75 percent since October 2018.

In a speech on Thursday, central bank deputy governor Lynn Patterson highlighted Canada's strong employment numbers as one bright spot in a mixed bag of economic data.

The economy added 46,200 services sector jobs, led by professional, scientific and technical services for the third time in four months, along with 9,500 goods producing jobs, led by gains in natural resources.

Strong full-time gains, mostly in the province of Ontario, offset a loss in part-time roles, with 67,400 full-time jobs added from January to February, and 11,600 part-time jobs shed.

"This is a very strong indication of employer confidence, to create that many full-time jobs," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

Youth aged 15 to 24 drove employment growth for the second consecutive month, accounting for more than half of total job gains.

The average year-over-year wage growth of permanent employees - a figure closely watched by the central bank - was 2.2 percent in February, up from 1.8 percent in January.

