Canada adds many more jobs than expected, unemployment rate falls

02/07/2020 | 09:00am EST

Canada added 34,500 jobs in January, more than twice the number markets were expecting, and the unemployment rate dipped to a near record low 5.5%, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 15,000 positions and for the jobless rate to stay at 5.6%.

All the gains were in full-time jobs, said Statscan. The goods-producing sector added 49,100 positions - almost half of them in manufacturing - while the service sector shed 14,500.

The hourly wages for permanent employees - a number closely watched by the Bank of Canada - rose by 4.4% compared with January 2019 and were up from 3.8% in December.

The central bank has held its key interest rate steady since October 2018 but said last month a cut was possible if a recent slowdown in domestic growth persisted.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

