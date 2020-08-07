Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada adds more jobs than expected in July as unemployment rate dips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 07:08am EDT
A Bombardier Global employee works on fitting a seat for Global aircraft at the new Bombardier Centre of Excellence for interior completions in Pointe-Claire, Quebec

Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, mostly part-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.9% as the economy continued to reopen, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 400,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 11% from 12.3% in June. Canada had added 952,900 positions in June as authorities lifted restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

That said, almost 2.2 million Canadian were jobless in July, around twice as many as in February, Statscan said.

Part-time employment rose by 345,300 compared with 73,200 new full-time positions. Losses in part-time work had been high, given the damage suffered by the retail trade and food services, where many jobs are not full-time.

If those who wanted to work but did not look for a job were included as unemployed in July, the adjusted unemployment rate would have been 13.8%.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon; editing by John Stonestreet and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14aALROSA : The largest natural color diamond ever found in Russia's Yakutia
PU
09:12aU.S. Black-white unemployment rate gap widens again in July
RE
09:09aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Manufacturing output almost 10 percent down in June
PU
09:08aU.S. Unemployment Rate Falls in July to 10.2% as U.S. Adds 1.8 Million Jobs -- Update
DJ
09:06aUNITED STATES : Average Hourly Earnings better than estimates at 0.2%
09:05aUNITED STATES : Non-Farm Employment Change better than estimates at 1763K
09:05aHoliday Inn Express & Suites in Carpinteria Goes Solar to Reduce Hotel’s Carbon Footprint
SE
09:04aUNITED STATES : Unemployment Rate better than estimates at 10.2%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..
3SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
5CORBION NV : CORBION : Second Quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group