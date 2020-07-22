Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years as economy reopens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 09:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Phase 2 of the reopening from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto

Canada's annual inflation rate in June posted its biggest jump in more than nine years as restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak were lifted, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The rate jumped to 0.7% from a 0.4% decline in May but was still well below the Bank of Canada's 2% target. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to increase to 0.3%.

"It's consistent with an economy that was almost completely shut down in many ways in April but is beginning to heal over the past few months," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

June marked the end of two months of deflation. The Bank of Canada - which says interest rates will remain near record lows for another two years - predicts inflation will remain weak in the near term.

The CPI common measure, which the central bank says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, edged up to 1.5% from 1.4% in May.

The main drivers of growth included recovering prices for energy, food, passenger vehicles, clothing and footwear, Statscan said.

"There is some pent up demand there. Our guess is we'll start to see some of that dissipate" as government benefits programs end, said Mark Chandler at RBC Capital Markets.

Gasoline prices declined by 15.7% compared to a 29.8% plunge in May, mainly as demand grew with the gradual reopening of businesses and public services, Statscan said.

Meat prices climbed 8.1% from June 2019. Overall, prices rose in nine of the 10 provinces.

The Canadian dollar edged up 0.2% to C$1.3429 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.47 U.S. cents.

The 1.1 percentage point advance from May to June matches the increase seen between February and March 2011.

By David Ljunggren and Kelsey Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.96088 Delayed Quote.4.33%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.23% 1.70654 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.33% 79.675 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.17% 0.69224 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.32% 0.89612 Delayed Quote.1.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aEU deal 'could have been better', ECB's Lagarde says
RE
09:33aUniCredit CEO sees shift in investor sentiment towards European banks
RE
09:30aCanada annual inflation rate jumps by most in nine years as economy reopens
RE
09:21aNew York Times promotes Kopit Levien to CEO
RE
09:21aNational Bank of Serbia adopts the Instruction on the Manner of Temporary Payments of Funds from Dinar and FX Current Accounts of Payment Service Users and the Provision of Remittances
PU
09:21aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money for the week ended July 17, 2020
PU
09:16aBHA BRITISH HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION : UKH welcomes first step on road to rates reform »
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
4IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
5VALEO : Defensives drag down European shares from 4-month highs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group