Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada appeals WTO ruling on U.S. lumber duties: official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 06:38am EDT

GENEVA (Reuters) - Canada has appealed against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling in a case it lost in April that would allow the United States to use "zeroing" to calculate anti-dumping tariffs on lumber, a WTO official said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had already announced that Ottawa would appeal, saying U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber are "unfair and unwarranted".

The WTO ruling approved a long-outlawed U.S. trade policy when a panel said Washington's use of "zeroing" to calculate anti-dumping tariffs was permissible in the lumber case brought in 2017.

Zeroing calculates tariffs based on whether the domestic price of a product exceeds its U.S. import price after it is adjusted for transportation and handling costs.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aVACANCY : Trade & economic affairs officer
PU
06:43aDNB : Risks to financial stability are mounting
PU
06:42aChina to encourage more private firms to do debt-to-equity swaps
RE
06:39aEU says slowing Greek reforms threaten agreed fiscal targets
RE
06:38aCANADA APPEALS WTO RULING ON U.S. LUMBER DUTIES : official
RE
06:38aEUROPEAN SEMESTER 2019 SPRING PACKAGE : Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth
PU
06:38aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Semester 2019 Spring Package explained
PU
06:37aBank of England rings 'last orders' bell for Libor
RE
06:36aEU Commission says disciplinary procedure over Italy debt is warranted
RE
06:34aSenate Republicans Threaten to Block Trump on Mexico Tariffs
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slide on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About