Canada appeals WTO ruling on U.S. lumber duties: official

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland had already announced that Ottawa would appeal, saying U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber are "unfair and unwarranted".

The WTO ruling approved a long-outlawed U.S. trade policy when a panel said Washington's use of "zeroing" to calculate anti-dumping tariffs was permissible in the lumber case brought in 2017.

Zeroing calculates tariffs based on whether the domestic price of a product exceeds its U.S. import price after it is adjusted for transportation and handling costs.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)