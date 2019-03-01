Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada approves extradition hearing against top Huawei executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 02:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A member of a private security firm stands outside of the family home of Huawei's financial chief Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government, as expected, said on Friday it would allow an extradition hearing to proceed against the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, who was detained in Canada late last year.

Meng Wanzhou, currently under house arrest, will appear in a Vancouver court on March 6 to set the date of the hearing. Meng and Huawei face U.S. charges of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran.

"Today, department of Justice Canada officials issued an authority to proceed, formally commencing an extradition process in the case of Ms. Meng Wanzhou," the government said in a statement.

"The department is satisfied that ... there is sufficient evidence to be put before an extradition judge for decision."

Legal experts had predicted Ottawa would give the go-ahead, given the close judicial relationship between Canada and the United States.

It could be years though before she is ever sent to the United States, since Canada's slow-moving justice system allows many decisions to be appealed.

The decision is likely to sour Canada's already bad relations with China, which is demanding Meng be released.

After her detention, China arrested two Canadians on national security grounds, and a Chinese court later sentenced to death a Canadian man who previously had only been jailed for drug smuggling.

Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti declined to comment.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa, Huawei and Meng lawyer David Martin were not immediately available for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in December he would intervene if it served national security interests or helped close a trade deal with China, prompting Ottawa to stress the extradition process should not be politicized. Last week Trump played down the idea of dropping the charges.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Tom Brown)

By David Ljunggren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pVertical3 Media Wins 2019 Gold Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
SE
02:34pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : Cultural icon Nidale El-Achkar at ESCWA on International Women's Day
PU
02:23pCongress Faces Fall Deadline to Address Debt Ceiling
DJ
02:22pOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
02:20pOil turns sharply lower as U.S. data stokes demand worries
RE
02:20pCanada approves extradition hearing against top Huawei executive
RE
02:20pBERLIN : We've had no recent talks with Beijing on cybersecurity
RE
02:19pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by Vice President Pence at CPAC 2019 | National Harbor, MD
PU
02:08pBrazil's Trade Surplus Widened in February to $3.7 Billion
DJ
01:55pCanada to allow extradition case against Huawei executive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
3KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.