Canada canola exporter: will be hard to find markets if China ban continues

Richardson International President and Chief Executive Curt Vossen told the House of Commons agriculture committee that the ban was causing considerable distress and needed to be resolved quickly.

China, citing the discovery of pests, is blocking shipments of canola seed from Richardson and a second major exporter, Viterra Inc.

"If the current disruption continues over the longer term, we will have no choice but to find other markets for Canadian canola seed. However, doing so will be no easy task, and can only occur over a longer period of time," said Vossen.

China accounts for about 40 percent of Canada's canola seed, oil and meal exports, according to the Canola Council, with seed exports to China worth some C$2.7 billion ($2 billion) a year.

Canada and China have been locked in a trade and political dispute since the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was arrested in Vancouver last December on a U.S. extradition request.

