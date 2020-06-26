Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada cop found guilty of 2016 assault of Black man

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

By Moira Warburton

A white off-duty police officer was found guilty of assault in a 2016 attack on a Black man, a Canadian judge ruled in a livestreamed hearing on Friday.

Michael Theriault, a Toronto police officer, and his brother Christian Theriault, who was not from the police department, were charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice after the pair violently attacked Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ontario, 50 km (30 miles) east of Toronto, using their fists and a pipe.

Miller, who was 19 at the time, lost his left eye as a result of the attack, which has drawn attention for its racial overtones and prompted questions about police brutality.

In recent weeks, police brutality against people of color has been gaining widespread attention in Canada, including an alleged attack on Chief Allan Adams, an indigenous leader in Alberta.

The brothers argued that they were acting in self-defense, after they allegedly found Miller attempting to steal their parents' car.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said although it was not his job to conduct an inquiry into race and policing, he was "mindful of the need to carefully consider the radicalized context from which this case arises," local media reported.

Christian Theriault was found not guilty of aggravated assault. Both brothers were found not guilty of obstruction of justice.

The court is scheduled to return on July 15 to discuss a sentencing hearing.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Monetary Policy Announcement - June 2020
PU
03:38pOil settles lower on rise in U.S. coronavirus cases
RE
03:35pCanada cop found guilty of 2016 assault of Black man
RE
03:29pCanadian visa program may lure tech workers blocked by Trump
RE
03:25pC$ hits a four-week low as business curbs cloud U.S. economic reopening
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pFacebook tightens hateful conduct policies as ad boycott gains steam
RE
03:12pConsumer sentiment tepid in U.S. South as COVID-19 cases spike
RE
03:12pU.S. consumer spending rebounds; falling income, surging COVID-19 cases loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group