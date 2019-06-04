Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada court to hear Huawei extradition case details June 6

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 02:56pm EDT
A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian authorities have set a June 6 court date to discuss technical issues concerning the extradition case against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive Meng Wanzhou, but she will not be in court, the federal justice ministry said.

Meng, detained by Vancouver police on a U.S. warrant last December, is still waiting to learn when the extradition proceedings will formally start. She had been due back in court on Sept. 23.

In a statement, the justice ministry said the June 6 hearing would set court dates beyond those that have already been agreed in September and October. It would also discuss elements of the extradition case, the ministry added, but gave no details.

"These court dates are not the start of the extradition hearing, which has not yet been scheduled," it said.

Meng's lawyers last month said they would seek a stay of extradition proceedings in part based on statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about the case, which her lawyers say disqualifies the United States from pursuing the matter in Canada.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pEXCLUSIVE : Canada says China will increase examination of meat imports
RE
03:38pMcConnell says 'not much support' for Mexico tariffs among U.S. Republicans
RE
03:38pSupport for Mexican president grows after Trump tariff threat
RE
03:38pTrump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'
RE
03:38pU S POULTRY & EGG ASSOCIATION : Poultry Groups Commend EPA's Final Rule on Needless Reporting Requirement
PU
03:36pOil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:33pAfter Royal Welcome, Trump and May to Turn Toward Thorny Issue of Trade -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:32pArgentine court denies challenge to law against mining on glaciers
RE
03:29pOil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
03:28pOil bounces off fourth-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About