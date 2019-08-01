Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada crop tour sees smaller canola crop after reduced plantings, dry spring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 10:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Western Canadian canola fields are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canadian farmers are likely to reap a smaller canola crop in 2019-20 due to reduced plantings and dry conditions, consultancy FarmLink Marketing Solutions said on Thursday after a crop tour of the prairie provinces.

The Grain World tour on Tuesday and Wednesday, organized by FarmLink, visited fields in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to observe conditions and calculate yield estimates.

Dry conditions parched soils across much of the Canadian Prairies for three years, raising fears about this year's crops surviving, until rains fell in June and July.

"To kill the crop, you need persistent drought. The early season drought may have cut the top end off yield, but crops can recover," according to FarmLink's presentation in Regina, Saskatchewan.

FarmLink estimated an average Canadian canola yield of 39.9 bushels per acre in 2019-20, up slightly from 39.8 bushels a year earlier. The crop may produce 19 million tonnes, down from 20.3 million a year ago, after farmers planted less.

Crops looked above average in Saskatchewan, Canada's main crop-producing province, and more variable in Manitoba and Alberta, FarmLink said. Canola crops, many of which were planted late, are at risk of damage from an early season frost, the company said.

ICE Canada November canola futures dropped 0.6%.

The crop tour estimated an average Canadian wheat yield, excluding durum, of 52.1 bushels per acre, the same as last year.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

By Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH -0.49% 14290 End-of-day quote.36.88%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD -3.85% 13.25 End-of-day quote.49.67%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.36% 475.75 End-of-day quote.-1.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pPresident Trump to make statement on EU trade on Friday - Bloomberg
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pTrump's tariffs jolt global stocks, trigger rush to safety
RE
11:10pTECHNOLOGY AND TRENDS STANDARDS : Innovation Accelerator for the Electronics Industry August 1, 2019
PU
11:07pFrom phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
11:04pOil prices rebound after Trump trade tariffs trigger plunge
RE
11:01pOil prices rebound after Trump trade tariffs trigger plunge
RE
10:59pChina iron ore futures slump nearly 5% amid Brazil supply optimism
RE
10:46pCanada crop tour sees smaller canola crop after reduced plantings, dry spring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
5ALPHABET : Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group