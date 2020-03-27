Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada delays capital changes for smaller banks, eases liquidity rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

Canada's banking regulator is postponing the implementation of changes to capital requirements for smaller banks as part of a slew of measures undertaken by authorities to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Friday.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is also temporarily easing its capital and liquidity rules for bigger banks, changing credit loss provisioning, allowing more loans to be pledged to covered bonds and urging them to use liquid assets and capital buffers.

The measures "are being introduced to afford institutions further flexibility in addressing current conditions while promoting financial resilience and stability," OSFI said in a letter to banks.

The changes follow a promise by the Canadian government on Friday to cover 75% of wages for small businesses to stem job losses, a reduction in the central bank's key interest rate to the lowest level in a decade to stimulate a faltering economy.

OSFI also said that loans subject to payment deferrals introduced as another measure to limit the pandemic's economic impact will continue to be treated as performing loans, and should not trigger an increase in credit risk.

Some loss allowances that would have been considered part of supplementary Tier 2 capital can instead be included in Tier 1 capital, which is a bank's primary and highest quality source of funding, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said in a letter to banks.

OSFI also raised the proportion of total balance sheet assets pledged for covered bonds to a maximum of 10% from 5.5% previously.

Earlier on Friday, the Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the body that oversees the Basel Committee of global banking regulators, said they will give banks until January 2023 to implement pending capital rules.

In line with the change, OSFI is delaying its own implementation of the final Basel III reforms to the first quarter of 2023, it said.

By Nichola Saminather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54pIMF's Georgieva says world in recession, countries must 'go big' on spending
RE
06:53pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Agencies announce two actions to support lending to households and businesses
PU
06:52pCanada bolsters Main Street with wage subsidy amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:48pWhat's in the $2.2 trillion U.S. coronavirus rescue package
RE
06:48p'MR. NO' : Meet the U.S. congressman asking for a vote that could delay the coronavirus bill
RE
06:45pAIRBNB TO HALT ALL MARKETING, MOST HIRING AS LOSSES MOUNT : The Information
RE
06:44pWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
06:25pBIPARTISAN MAJORITY OF AMERICANS REJECT TRUMP IDEA TO REOPEN BY EASTER : Reuters/Ipsos poll
RE
06:20pFed Says It Will Maintain Aggressive Debt Purchases Next Week
DJ
06:18pFitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
3MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
4MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
5APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group