Canada economic shutdown to last for weeks more, death toll above 800

04/14/2020 | 12:47pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ottawa

Canada's economic shutdown will last for weeks more to ensure measures to fight the coronavirus are working, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, while the death toll from the outbreak rose more than 12%.

Trudeau also told a daily briefing that he would shortly have more to say about a promised aid package for the oil and gas industry, which has been hard hit. He did not give details.

Authorities across Canada have ordered a shutdown of non-essential businesses, throwing millions of people out of work. The jobless rate is set to soar to 25% from around 6% before the crisis struck.

"Everyone is very interested to know when things are going to get back to normal, when they'll be able to go back to work. ... The reality is, it is going to be weeks still. We recognize that it is going to be important to get our economy going and we will have to do it in phases," Trudeau said.

"We are having ongoing discussions with the provinces ... about how we are going to reopen the economy. It's just that it's going to be a while still."

Public health officials said 823 people in Canada had died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, up from 734 on Monday. The number of positive diagnoses rose to 26,163, up from 24,804.

Trudeau said authorities would have to be cautious about lifting the restrictions on the economy and the movement of people until a vaccine had been developed.

He also announced Ottawa was prepared to help pay the salaries of workers in long-term care facilities for the elderly, some of which are struggling to cope with the outbreak. Around half the deaths have occurred in seniors' residences.

Public health officials say they are particularly worried about the residences as well as Canada's remote northern regions, where the healthcare system is patchy.

Trudeau said Ottawa would provide a total of C$140 million ($101 million) in new funding to the country's three Arctic territories to boost health and social services, make food more affordable and support regional airlines.

By David Ljunggren

