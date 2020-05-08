Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada finance minister denounces 'unacceptable' leak of jobs data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 11:27am EDT

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Friday denounced theleak of highly anticipated employment data for April, which showed job losses caused by coronavirus-related shutdowns were lower than expected.

The data was supposed to be released on the Statscan website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1230 GMT). The Bloomberg financial agency accurately reported the main numbers at about 8 a.m..

"Leaks of this nature are unacceptable. We take this very seriously and the government will put the necessary processes in place to ensure this does not happen again," Morneau spokesman Pierre-Olivier Herbert said in a statement.

He did not give more details. Data leaks of this magnitude are virtually unheard of in Canada.

"We will investigate the incident and take appropriate action going forward," Statscan assistant chief statistician

Jacques Fauteux said in a statement.

In previous years, details of the jobs data were provided under embargo to a handful of government officials.

The office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not immediately respond to a question as to whether this was still the practice.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aMore Tenants Paid Rent on Time in May, But Activists Press On With Strikes
DJ
11:39aWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. data deluge to underscore divide between roaring market, plunging economy
RE
11:37aStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
11:37aStatistics Canada to Investigate Leak of Employment Data -- Update
DJ
11:36aWhite House won't consider another stimulus bill this month - Kudlow
RE
11:36aEXCLUSIVE : Brazil asks mint to work overtime as currency shortage looms
RE
11:28aCanada loses record 2 million jobs; temporary layoffs hide extent of damage
RE
11:27aStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
11:27aCanada finance minister denounces 'unacceptable' leak of jobs data
RE
11:27aStocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group