Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada gains 81,100 jobs in August as national election looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 08:57am EDT
A

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian economy gained a larger-than-expected 81,100 net jobs in August, largely driven by increases in part-time work, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday in its last major release of economic statistics before a national election is triggered.

The national unemployment rate held steady, as expected, at 5.7% in August, while wages for permanent employees increased 3.8% year-over-year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 15,000 jobs.

Statistics Canada said 20,500 more people were working in educational services in August, largely in Quebec. Finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing was also up, rising by 22,400 in August, while the professional, scientific and technical services sector saw an increase of 16,800 jobs.

Meanwhile, the number of private sector employees increased by 94,000 in August, while the number of public sector employees and self-employed workers held steady.

The latest jobs numbers will likely be welcomed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, who find themselves in a tight bid for reelection against Andrew Scheer's Conservatives.

Scheer and the Conservatives have vowed to focus the pending election campaign - which Canadian law dictates must be triggered by Sept 15 - on economic concerns, including the cost of living and affordability. Canadians head to the polls on Oct 21.

Friday's jobs report also come after Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said in a speech on Thursday the country is showing a "welcome degree of resilience," against negative shocks, in part, because of a strong labor market.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Editing by Dale Smith and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:27aU.S. job growth slows further; wages, hours pick up
RE
09:27aWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Debt Pile Looms Over Africa's Fragile Economic Recovery
PU
09:24aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slip After Lower-than-expected Job Gains In August
DJ
09:20aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Poised To Notch 3rd Straight Gain As Job Growth Softens, Chances Of A Fed Rate Cut Rise
DJ
09:19aWall Street set to open higher after jobs data, China stimulus plan
RE
09:18aU.S. August payrolls rose less than expected
RE
09:16aNovo Nordisk to cut insulin prices in the U.S.
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14aCanada Adds 81,100 Jobs in August
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3AXIATA GROUP BHD : Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata pull plug on Asian telecom tie-up
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Deepens Partnership With China
5NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group