Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada government rejects effort to ease review of major energy and transport projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta/MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal government is pressing ahead with a bill that would impose more stringent reviews on major projects like pipelines and interprovincial highways, to the dismay of the nation's main crude-producing province and the energy industry.

The government late on Tuesday rejected most of the amendments proposed by Conservative senators to dilute the bill, saying the changes ignored environmental concerns.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government says Bill C-69 is needed to restore trust in Canada's environmental approval process for major resource and transportation projects, pointing to protests by green and aboriginal groups that have stalled the construction of oil pipelines.

But opponents say the proposed measures will deter investment in an energy industry already struggling with transport constraints and kill new projects.

The issue is set to feature heavily in an October election that polls suggest the opposition Conservatives could win.

Last week a committee in the upper Senate chamber voted to approve the legislation with almost 200 amendments such as removing the power of the federal environment minister to veto a project and limiting who can participate in review hearings.

In a motion posted late on Tuesday, the government said it would accept 62 amendments and modify 37. Nearly all the proposals from Conservative senators were rejected.

"The Conservative changes would take us backwards, increase polarization and ironically, make it harder to get good projects built," Environment Minister Catherine McKenna told reporters on Wednesday.

The Liberal-controlled House of Commons will vote on the revisions later on Wednesday. The legislation will then return to the Senate.

Canada holds the world's third-largest crude oil reserves but has faced years of regulatory delays in getting new export pipelines built. This has resulted in crude that struggles to reach world markets and which trades at a discount to global oil benchmarks.

Jason Kenney, the conservative premier of energy-rich Alberta, repeated a threat to launch a constitutional challenge unless the bill is changed.

"We will make one last appeal to the federal government to listen to employers ... to provincial and territorial governments, and to the Senate of Canada in adopting those constructive amendments," he told reporters in Montreal.

The bill has been fiercely criticized by the energy industry and the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association said it was "deeply disappointed" the government was rejecting so many amendments.

"If Bill C-69 passes in its current form, it is difficult to imagine that any major new pipeline projects will be proposed or built in the future," said CEPA President Chris Bloomer.

Some environmental groups praised the motion for preserving many of the safeguards that Trudeau had promised during the 2015 election campaign that brought him to power.

But Andrew Scheer, leader of the federal Conservatives, said the bill would kill Canada's natural resource sector.

"This is a terrible piece of legislation that needed a complete overhaul if it were in any way to be workable. And so we're very concerned here that they are dismissing these very important amendments," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta, and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Matthew Lewis)

By Nia Williams and Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19pHusky to pay $3.8 million fine for 2016 oil spill in Saskatchewan
RE
06:19pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Colombia is willing to participate in CARIFESTA
PU
05:50pTeamSnap and TeamGenius Partner to Deliver Industry Leading Athlete Evaluation Tools
SE
05:49pCanada government rejects effort to ease review of major energy and transport projects
RE
05:49pTrump confident Hong Kong and China will 'work things out' after protests
RE
05:43pUber unveils next-generation Volvo self-driving car
RE
05:39pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 13, 2019
PU
05:37pTrump leaves China tariff deadline open, calls relationship 'testy'
RE
05:29pADVANCED BIOFUELS ASSOCIATION : Biofuels industry stakeholders call on EPA to remove RFS regulatory barriers
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
2AIRBUS SE : CFM WINS BLOCKBUSTER JET ENGINE ORDER FROM INDIGO: sources
3WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Walmart overhauls Jet.com as online business fails to deliver results
4CI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF Announces Unitholder Meeting
5CODA SIGNATURE : CEO Mark Grindeland to Head MJBizCon NEXT Panel on Integrating Tech in the Cannabis Indust..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About