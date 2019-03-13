Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets, citing safety concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday became the latest nation to ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, citing potential safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing MAX crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people.

The move means the United States is now the only major country where the planes are now operating.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau told a news conference that Ottawa would stop 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets from leaving, arriving in or flying over Canada.

"This safety notice is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," he said, adding he had decided to act after receiving fresh information earlier in the day.

The ban is notable, since Canada usually works very closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Garneau said there had been "absolutely no political pressure" from Washington after Canada informed it of the grounding.

Satellite data suggested similarities between the flight profiles of the Ethiopian jet and that of a Lion Air plane of the same type that crashed in Indonesia last year, he said. Both planes crashed shortly after takeoff.

"This is not conclusive, but it is something that points possibly in that direction and at this point we feel that threshold has been crossed and that is why we are taking these measures," he said.

A U.S. official told Reuters the FAA was aware of the satellite data Garneau had cited, but called it inconclusive.

Air Canada, which operates 24 Boeing 737 MAX jets, said it was working to re-book passengers as quickly as possible. Rival WestJet Airlines Ltd, which operates 13 of the jets, said it would comply with the order.

The Air Canada Pilots Association, which represents more than 4,000 commercial pilots, said the decision was "important to ensure continued public confidence in aviation".

(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

By David Ljunggren
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.47% 375.1205 Delayed Quote.16.41%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. -1.61% 19.61 Delayed Quote.10.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pSterling spikes after British parliament votes for ruling out no-deal Brexit in any scenario
RE
03:45pSterling turnover surges in big week for British politics
RE
03:42pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
03:42pU.S. grounds 737 MAX jets, Boeing shares fall again
RE
03:39pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : offshore industry welcomes Spring Statement
PU
03:39pNorthwest Chicken Council Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : With ‘ag gag' law on appeal, Iowa considers new bill to ban deceptive trespass on agricultural facilities
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : FSIS issues guidance to industry for responding to customer complaints
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Consumers continue demand for value-added meats
PU
03:39pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : How leading poultry producers rank for welfare
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.